5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.41% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNP. Scotiabank set a C$48.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$45.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a "top pick" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Ventum Financial set a C$44.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$45.28.

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5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VNP traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.72. 680,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.99. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$14.18 and a 12 month high of C$49.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$173.84 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 13.95%. Research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

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