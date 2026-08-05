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5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
5N Plus logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial lowered 5N Plus’s price target to C$45 from C$50 while maintaining an “outperform” rating, implying roughly 51% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: the stock has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of C$45.28, with several firms assigning Buy or Strong Buy ratings despite some target reductions.
  • 5N Plus reported quarterly earnings of C$0.31 per share on revenue of C$173.84 million, with a 13.95% net margin and 30% return on equity. Shares traded at C$29.72, well below the 1-year high of C$49.97.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 51.41% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNP. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$41.00 target price on 5N Plus and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of 5N Plus from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotia lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$48.00 to C$35.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$45.28.

Read Our Latest Report on VNP

5N Plus Price Performance

VNP traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.72. 680,562 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,849. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.99. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$14.18 and a 1-year high of C$49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$173.84 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

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Analyst Recommendations for 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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