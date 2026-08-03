AAON (AAON) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5130 per share and revenue of $508.8170 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AAON Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ AAON opened at $89.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. AAON has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $150.46.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. AAON's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $421,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,868.83. This trade represents a 21.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $606,666.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,580 shares of company stock worth $16,321,222. Insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AAON by 512.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,739,892 shares of the construction company's stock worth $442,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,088 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AAON by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,138,959 shares of the construction company's stock worth $199,864,000 after acquiring an additional 456,560 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,333,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of AAON by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 439,694 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,547,000 after acquiring an additional 288,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AAON by 78.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,060 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,706,000 after purchasing an additional 248,011 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of AAON from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

About AAON

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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