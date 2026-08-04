Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on AARD. Weiss Ratings raised Aardvark Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Aardvark Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Aardvark Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3%

NASDAQ AARD opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.80.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aardvark Therapeutics will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aardvark Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AARD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (RORγ). RORγ plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.

The company's lead programs consist of selective RORγ inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aardvark Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aardvark Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Aardvark Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here