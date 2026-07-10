AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,056.18 and traded as low as GBX 1,048. AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,058, with a volume of 105,682 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,370 price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,982.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £244.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,056.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,156.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported GBX (53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of GBX 4,880 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AB Dynamics plc will post 68.8259109 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sarah Matthews-DeMers purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,151 per share, with a total value of £23,020. Corporate insiders own 27.87% of the company's stock.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

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