Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Downgraded by Daiwa Securities Group to Neutral

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Daiwa Securities Group from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker's stock. Daiwa Securities Group's price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.43.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,918,253.66. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambient Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 79,639 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.2% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.3% during the first quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed a buy rating on ABT (while trimming its target), keeping analyst support that underpins a constructive view of the stock. Article Title

UBS reaffirmed a buy rating on ABT (while trimming its target), keeping analyst support that underpins a constructive view of the stock. Positive Sentiment: Dividend-focused coverage highlights a near‑3% yield and argues the pullback could be a buy opportunity for income investors. This supports demand from dividend-seeking funds. Article Title

Dividend-focused coverage highlights a near‑3% yield and argues the pullback could be a buy opportunity for income investors. This supports demand from dividend-seeking funds. Positive Sentiment: Opinion pieces urging investors to "buy the dip" and comparing ABT favorably within medical devices highlight confidence in the company’s longer-term fundamentals despite the recent pullback. Article Title

Opinion pieces urging investors to "buy the dip" and comparing ABT favorably within medical devices highlight confidence in the company’s longer-term fundamentals despite the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting ABT trades near its 52‑week low while analysts remain bullish frames the current level as potential upside from existing price targets, attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Coverage noting ABT trades near its 52‑week low while analysts remain bullish frames the current level as potential upside from existing price targets, attracting value-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Abbott’s CancerGuard / multi‑cancer early detection progress and new DETECT A outcomes add a strategic diagnostics growth narrative that could materially boost long‑term revenue if commercial rollout scales. Article Title

Abbott’s CancerGuard / multi‑cancer early detection progress and new DETECT A outcomes add a strategic diagnostics growth narrative that could materially boost long‑term revenue if commercial rollout scales. Neutral Sentiment: Options‑market flow has shown atypical activity, which some traders interpret as a bet on near‑term volatility — a signal worth monitoring but not a directional confirmation. Article Title

Options‑market flow has shown atypical activity, which some traders interpret as a bet on near‑term volatility — a signal worth monitoring but not a directional confirmation. Neutral Sentiment: Several brokers trimmed price targets (UBS 158→135, Argus 140→125, Leerink 119→106) but many maintained buy/overweight stances — reducing near‑term upside expectations while keeping medium‑term support intact. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Several brokers trimmed price targets (UBS 158→135, Argus 140→125, Leerink 119→106) but many maintained buy/overweight stances — reducing near‑term upside expectations while keeping medium‑term support intact. Negative Sentiment: Social and news summaries flagged that Q1 results beat estimates but management cut full‑year guidance (mild flu season, acquisition costs), which drove the post‑earnings selloff and remains the primary driver of today’s weakness. Article Title

Social and news summaries flagged that Q1 results beat estimates but management cut full‑year guidance (mild flu season, acquisition costs), which drove the post‑earnings selloff and remains the primary driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Headline commentary that Barclays has "lowered expectations" adds to investor caution; cumulative PT trims and the guidance cut have weighed on sentiment and liquidity. Article Title

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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