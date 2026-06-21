AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.4286.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th.

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AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ABBV opened at $216.63 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $181.73 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.76. The stock has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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