AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Down 2.5% - Here's What Happened

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $244.44 and last traded at $244.6180. 7,287,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,042,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.94.

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Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $271.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average is $239.10 and its 200 day moving average is $224.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 466.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 195.48%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company's stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 713.2% in the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,568 shares of the company's stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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