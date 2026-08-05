AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 1,788.02% and a negative return on equity of 125.26%.

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AC Immune Price Performance

AC Immune stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 100,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $234.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded AC Immune from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AC Immune currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AC Immune

Insider Activity at AC Immune

In other news, CEO Andrea Pfeifer sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,820,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,603.52. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. EFG International AG acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a subsidiary in Boston, Massachusetts. The company specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other protein misfolding disorders. AC Immune leverages proprietary platform technologies to identify and optimize candidates that target pathological protein aggregates.

Since its founding in 2003, AC Immune has advanced multiple programs into clinical development.

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