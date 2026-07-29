Acacia Research (ACTG) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

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Acacia Research Price Performance

ACTG stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Acacia Research from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acacia Research currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acacia Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,981 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 441,886 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 174,752 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acacia Research during the second quarter valued at $614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 497.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,031 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,784 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 31.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 226,222 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 53,735 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation is a publicly traded patent licensing company based in New York City. The firm specializes in acquiring patented technologies through a network of wholly owned subsidiaries and seeking licensing agreements or settlements with companies that utilize those technologies. Since its founding in 1993, Acacia has built a business model centered on identifying innovative inventions and monetizing them through patent enforcement and strategic partnerships.

The company's activities span a broad range of technology sectors, including life sciences, medical devices, software, telecommunications and consumer electronics.

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