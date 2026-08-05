Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares reached a new 52-week high, climbing as high as $29.17 after the company reported quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the $0.06 consensus estimate.
  • Quarterly revenue rose 16.4% year over year to $308 million, exceeding analysts’ $295.51 million forecast, while net margin was 34.30%.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $32.42; however, some insiders recently reduced their holdings through stock sales.
  • Five stocks we like better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 1054406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 34.30%.The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 16,558 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $432,660.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $496,313.22. This trade represents a 46.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 5,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $114,393.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $519,100.62. This represents a 18.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company's stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3%

The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company's fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA's research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson's disease psychosis, Alzheimer's disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company's flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Right Now?

Before you consider ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines