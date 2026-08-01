Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

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Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AKR opened at $22.43 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.36 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.260 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $208,503.12. This represents a 72.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $114,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,553 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,909,671 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $58,630,000 after buying an additional 1,042,228 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $15,782,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,755,928 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $77,147,000 after acquiring an additional 717,826 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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