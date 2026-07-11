Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $3.99. Acco Brands shares last traded at $3.8950, with a volume of 925,850 shares traded.

Get Acco Brands alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acco Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research raised Acco Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Acco Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Acco Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCO

Acco Brands Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Acco Brands had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.93 million. Acco Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acco Brands Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Acco Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Acco Brands's payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 57,217 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $230,012.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,580 shares in the company, valued at $74,691.60. This trade represents a 75.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acco Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Acco Brands by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Acco Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,297 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Acco Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 418,525 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company's stock.

About Acco Brands

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acco Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acco Brands wasn't on the list.

While Acco Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here