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Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Achieve Life Sciences logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus “Buy” rating from seven brokerages, with four buys, two strong buys, and one sell. Analysts’ average 12-month price target is $16, versus the stock’s recent price of $6.42.
  • ACHV shares have risen 1.9%, with the stock trading between a 52-week range of $2.37 and $7.11. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share, beating analyst expectations of a $0.30 loss.
  • Institutional investors own approximately 33.52% of the company, while several funds recently initiated or increased positions. Achieve is developing cytisinicline, a potential smoking-cessation treatment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have commented on ACHV. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACHV

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company's stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc NASDAQ: ACHV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of cytisinicline, a plant-derived alkaloid for smoking cessation. The company’s mission is to offer a novel, evidence-based therapy that addresses the global need for effective and well-tolerated smoking cessation options. Achieve focuses its efforts on advancing the clinical profile of cytisinicline through rigorous development programs and regulatory engagement.

Cytisinicline (formerly marketed as Tabex® in Europe) acts as a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, helping reduce withdrawal symptoms and nicotine cravings.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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