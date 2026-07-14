ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

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A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut ACI Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIW

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,424,247 shares of the technology company's stock worth $121,916,000 after purchasing an additional 189,433 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2,433.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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