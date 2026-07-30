Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $1.3830 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 832.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. On average, analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $715.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 59.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACRS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: ACRS is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small‐molecule therapies for dermatologic diseases and related rare disorders. The company's pipeline includes several product candidates designed to address chronic inflammatory skin conditions and non‐melanoma skin lesions. Lead programs include ATI‐50002, a topical agent in late‐stage development for molluscum contagiosum removal; ATI‐50003 for common wart resolution; ATI‐1501, an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor targeting pruritic disorders; and ATI‐450, an oral MK2 inhibitor for inflammatory indications.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Aclaris leverages proprietary chemistry platforms and translational research capabilities to advance multiple clinical and preclinical candidates.

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