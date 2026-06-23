ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Zacks Research cut ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on ACM Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $125.00 target price on ACM Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,767,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $111.41.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.ACM Research's revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $331,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,100. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 13,351 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $1,136,837.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,170.30. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,198. Company insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in ACM Research by 206.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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