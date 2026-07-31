Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Stock Price Up 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.54 and last traded at $56.86. 14,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 17,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Get Acme United alerts: Sign Up

Acme United Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock's fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Acme United's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $202,986.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 41,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,729,224. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Acme United by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 540,341 shares of the company's stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,102 shares of the company's stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,372 shares of the company's stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company's stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company's stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of cutting, measuring and safety products designed for consumer, professional and industrial end markets. The company's product portfolio spans shears, scissors, cutters, rulers, pencil sharpeners, first aid kits and medical products, as well as fishing knives, survival tools and related accessories. Acme United serves a wide range of end‐use channels, including office supply, school, hardware, mass merchandise and sporting goods retail.

Founded in the 19th century and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, Acme United operates through a collection of well‐established brands.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acme United, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acme United wasn't on the list.

While Acme United currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here