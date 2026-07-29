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ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • ACNB declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1; the dividend carries an annualized payout of $1.68 and a 2.6% yield.
  • ACNB has increased its dividend for eight consecutive years, with a 36.7% payout ratio indicating earnings coverage; analysts expect a future payout ratio of approximately 30.1%.
  • The bank reported quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, beating estimates of $1.38, while revenue of $42.82 million also exceeded expectations. Its shares recently traded at $63.53, near the 52-week high of $65.26.
  • Interested in ACNB? Here are five stocks we like better.

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

ACNB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. ACNB has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACNB to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

ACNB Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACNB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 83,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,033. ACNB has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $648.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. ACNB had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation is the bank holding company for ACNB Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Tracing its roots to a local banking organization established in the 19th century, the company has evolved into a regional banking franchise serving individuals, families and businesses across south-central Pennsylvania. As a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker ACNB, it operates under a traditional community banking model, emphasizing personal service and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full range of retail and commercial banking products.

Read More

Dividend History for ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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