ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

ACNB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. ACNB has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACNB to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

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ACNB Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACNB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 83,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,033. ACNB has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $648.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. ACNB had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation is the bank holding company for ACNB Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Tracing its roots to a local banking organization established in the 19th century, the company has evolved into a regional banking franchise serving individuals, families and businesses across south-central Pennsylvania. As a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker ACNB, it operates under a traditional community banking model, emphasizing personal service and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full range of retail and commercial banking products.

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