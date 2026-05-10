Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.6667.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACRV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,223 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,169 shares of the company's stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company's stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ACRV opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.01. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49). Equities research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics NASDAQ: ACRV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of stapled peptide therapeutics for the treatment of RAS-driven cancers. Its proprietary platform is designed to enhance the stability, cell permeability and target specificity of peptide molecules, enabling the disruption of protein–protein interactions that are traditionally challenging to inhibit with small-molecule drugs or biologics.

The company's lead development candidate is a hydrocarbon-stapled peptide selectively targeting the KRAS G12C mutation, currently in early clinical trials.

Further Reading

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