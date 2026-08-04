Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ABOS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 128,851 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,053. The stock has a market cap of $159.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Derrell Porter sold 13,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $30,383.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,715. The trade was a 26.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,700 shares of company stock valued at $89,660. Insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABOS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral small molecule therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug discovery platform that integrates chemoproteomics, high-throughput screening and computational chemistry, the company seeks to identify and optimize compounds that selectively modulate pathological protein aggregation. Its approach is designed to address the underlying biology of conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and related proteinopathies.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple lead candidates at various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

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