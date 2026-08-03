ACV Auctions (ACVA) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect ACV Auctions to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $214.9280 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ACVA opened at $7.48 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,512 shares of the company's stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 18.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACVA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace designed to streamline the wholesale used-vehicle auction process for independent dealerships and larger automotive groups. The platform enables dealers to participate in live, online auctions, submit real-time bids, and access guaranteed-sale programs that reduce the risk of inventory moving. By replicating the dynamics of in-lane bidding in a virtual environment, ACV Auctions connects sellers and buyers across a broad geographic footprint without the need for physical auction attendance.

In addition to its core marketplace, ACV Auctions offers a suite of software tools and data-driven services aimed at improving transparency and decision-making in the remarketing process.

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