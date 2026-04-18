ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. Barclays lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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ACV Auctions Price Performance

NYSE ACVA opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business's fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $183.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.96 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. ACV Auctions's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun purchased 24,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $122,573.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,533.85. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 19.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 188,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 35.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 191,883 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace designed to streamline the wholesale used-vehicle auction process for independent dealerships and larger automotive groups. The platform enables dealers to participate in live, online auctions, submit real-time bids, and access guaranteed-sale programs that reduce the risk of inventory moving. By replicating the dynamics of in-lane bidding in a virtual environment, ACV Auctions connects sellers and buyers across a broad geographic footprint without the need for physical auction attendance.

In addition to its core marketplace, ACV Auctions offers a suite of software tools and data-driven services aimed at improving transparency and decision-making in the remarketing process.

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