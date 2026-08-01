Adamas Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Adamas Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAM - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

ADAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adamas Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Adamas Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Adamas Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JonesTrading upped their price objective on Adamas Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut Adamas Trust from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamas Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Adamas Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,607,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adamas Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,039,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adamas Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,258,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADAM opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16. Adamas Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Adamas Trust had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Adamas Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%. Adamas Trust's payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Adamas Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

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