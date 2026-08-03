Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $377.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $376.24 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts: Sign Up

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.1%

ADUS stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $116.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 241,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,794. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $27,005.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,668.67. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 788 shares of company stock worth $73,506. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADUS

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Addus HomeCare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Addus HomeCare wasn't on the list.

While Addus HomeCare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here