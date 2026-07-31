Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 280,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session's volume of 96,996 shares.The stock last traded at $92.81 and had previously closed at $91.81.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Adidas from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Adidas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $146.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADDYY

Adidas Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Adidas had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adidas AG will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adidas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adidas stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY - Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Adidas were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Adidas

Adidas AG is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Founded by Adolf "Adi" Dassler in 1949, the company has grown into one of the world's leading sportswear brands, offering products for running, soccer, basketball and a wide range of other sports as well as lifestyle and fashion markets.

Adidas's product portfolio includes performance footwear, sports apparel, team uniforms, equipment and accessories sold under the Adidas brand and through various collaborations.

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