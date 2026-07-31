ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

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Several analysts recently commented on ADT shares. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on ADT in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

ADT Price Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. ADT has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ADT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fawad Ahmad bought 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,754.50. This trade represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Miller bought 3,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $25,048.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,849.44. This trade represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 54,855 shares of company stock valued at $376,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ADT by 1,759.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 39.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about ADT

Here are the key news stories impacting ADT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. ADT reported adjusted EPS of $0.23 versus the $0.22 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.312 billion, ahead of forecasts near $1.30 billion. Revenue increased 2% year over year, primarily because of stronger security installation and product sales. ADT Beats Q2 CY2026 Sales Expectations

ADT reported adjusted EPS of $0.23 versus the $0.22 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.312 billion, ahead of forecasts near $1.30 billion. Revenue increased 2% year over year, primarily because of stronger security installation and product sales. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and shareholder returns were major catalysts. Operating cash flow rose 18% to $666 million, while adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT returned $684 million through buybacks and dividends during the first half, including $478 million of share repurchases in the quarter. ADT Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating cash flow rose 18% to $666 million, while adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT returned $684 million through buybacks and dividends during the first half, including $478 million of share repurchases in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: ADT raised its full-year outlook. Management now expects approximately 30% growth in 2026 adjusted free cash flow, about 2% revenue growth and roughly 2% adjusted EPS growth. The company is also scaling the ADT+ platform and launching ADT Blu, a self-installed product intended to expand its customer base and distribution channels. ADT Free Cash Flow Outlook and ADT Blu Update

Management now expects approximately 30% growth in 2026 adjusted free cash flow, about 2% revenue growth and roughly 2% adjusted EPS growth. The company is also scaling the ADT+ platform and launching ADT Blu, a self-installed product intended to expand its customer base and distribution channels. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10. The dividend supports ADT’s income appeal, but the payout was not described as an increase.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10. The dividend supports ADT’s income appeal, but the payout was not described as an increase. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability and customer trends were mixed. GAAP income from continuing operations fell 8%, adjusted income declined 6%, recurring monthly revenue decreased 1% to $360 million, and gross customer attrition rose to 13.1% from 12.8%. A consumer report alleging a disputed five-year contract extension and an allegedly unauthorized signature could add reputational and customer-retention pressure. Consumer Dispute Involving ADT Security Contract

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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