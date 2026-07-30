ADT Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

ADT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ADT to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get ADT alerts: Sign Up

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 10,899,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,488,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The firm's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.08.

Get Our Latest Report on ADT

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ADT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ADT wasn't on the list.

While ADT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here