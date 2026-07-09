Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA) SVP Sells $358,810.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) SVP Douglas Beck sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $358,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,918.60. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CVSA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.17. 316,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,981. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $487.03 million for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVSA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education NYSE: CVSA is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.

Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.

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