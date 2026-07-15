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Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) Shares Down 6.1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Aduro Clean Technologies logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) shares fell 6.1% in Wednesday trading, hitting an intraday low of $15.05 and closing near $15.05 after lighter-than-normal volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, but the stock currently carries an average “Moderate Buy” rating with a consensus price target of $29.00; recent calls ranged from sell to strong buy.
  • Institutional investors have been adding to positions, with firms like Empery Asset Management, UBS Group, and Two Sigma increasing or initiating stakes in recent quarters.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Aduro Clean Technologies.

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.0450. Approximately 122,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 431,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aduro Clean Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Aduro Clean Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $508.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,916,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,594 shares of the company's stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

Aduro Clean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company's core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

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