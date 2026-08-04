Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Citigroup

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $435.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Citigroup's price target suggests a potential upside of 37.37% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $421.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.83.

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Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 13.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $38.49 on Tuesday, reaching $334.87. 349,057 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,122. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $128.40 and a twelve month high of $397.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.84 and a 200-day moving average of $320.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.41 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,403,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $89,542,000 after buying an additional 404,356 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,173,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 173,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 162,841 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Advanced Energy Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: AEIS reported adjusted earnings of $2.74 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of approximately $2.19-$2.21, while revenue rose 30% year over year to $574.1 million, above expectations of roughly $544 million. EPS also increased from $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. Advanced Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

AEIS reported adjusted earnings of $2.74 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of approximately $2.19-$2.21, while revenue rose 30% year over year to $574.1 million, above expectations of roughly $544 million. EPS also increased from $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q3 outlook: Management guided for third-quarter EPS of $2.75-$3.25, versus the $2.34 analyst consensus, and revenue of $620 million-$660 million, compared with expectations of $569.8 million. The company said demand is strengthening across its markets and that Q2 revenue and EPS exceeded the high end of its guidance. Advanced Energy Industries Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Management guided for third-quarter EPS of $2.75-$3.25, versus the $2.34 analyst consensus, and revenue of $620 million-$660 million, compared with expectations of $569.8 million. The company said demand is strengthening across its markets and that Q2 revenue and EPS exceeded the high end of its guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst confidence improved: Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $421 to $439 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 48% potential upside from the referenced price. Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $400 target, implying roughly 35% upside. Analyst rating updates via Benzinga

Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $421 to $439 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 48% potential upside from the referenced price. Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $400 target, implying roughly 35% upside. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings momentum, AEIS trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported P/E ratio of 62.4. Investors may therefore remain sensitive to execution and whether elevated growth expectations are sustained.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

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