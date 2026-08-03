Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.8 million.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $404.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,117,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,836. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $128.40 and a 12-month high of $397.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average of $320.33.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.53. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $544.41 million. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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