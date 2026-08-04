Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $296.38, but opened at $337.27. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $332.9750, with a volume of 197,338 shares traded.

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The electronics maker reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.53. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $544.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Energy Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: AEIS reported adjusted earnings of $2.74 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of approximately $2.19-$2.21, while revenue rose 30% year over year to $574.1 million, above expectations of roughly $544 million. EPS also increased from $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. Advanced Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

AEIS reported adjusted earnings of $2.74 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of approximately $2.19-$2.21, while revenue rose 30% year over year to $574.1 million, above expectations of roughly $544 million. EPS also increased from $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q3 outlook: Management guided for third-quarter EPS of $2.75-$3.25, versus the $2.34 analyst consensus, and revenue of $620 million-$660 million, compared with expectations of $569.8 million. The company said demand is strengthening across its markets and that Q2 revenue and EPS exceeded the high end of its guidance. Advanced Energy Industries Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Management guided for third-quarter EPS of $2.75-$3.25, versus the $2.34 analyst consensus, and revenue of $620 million-$660 million, compared with expectations of $569.8 million. The company said demand is strengthening across its markets and that Q2 revenue and EPS exceeded the high end of its guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst confidence improved: Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $421 to $439 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 48% potential upside from the referenced price. Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $400 target, implying roughly 35% upside. Analyst rating updates via Benzinga

Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $421 to $439 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 48% potential upside from the referenced price. Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $400 target, implying roughly 35% upside. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings momentum, AEIS trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported P/E ratio of 62.4. Investors may therefore remain sensitive to execution and whether elevated growth expectations are sustained.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $421.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,403,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 404,356 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $50,173,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 162,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $319.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

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