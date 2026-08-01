Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries' Q2 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.25.

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Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $289.52 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $128.40 and a 12 month high of $397.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.68. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Energy Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and semiconductor optimism: Advanced Energy’s data-center computing revenue more than doubled year over year in the first quarter, while management said demand was strengthening across its markets. New power products designed for next-generation AI data centers are adding to the growth narrative. Advanced Energy Industries Gains on Semi and AI Data Center Optimism Ahead of Earnings

Advanced Energy’s data-center computing revenue more than doubled year over year in the first quarter, while management said demand was strengthening across its markets. New power products designed for next-generation AI data centers are adding to the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Raised longer-term estimates: Zacks Research increased its forecasts for Advanced Energy’s second-quarter 2027 EPS to $1.61 from $1.53, fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.19 from $2.05, and full-year 2027 EPS to $7.03 from $6.81. Zacks Research estimate revisions

Zacks Research increased its forecasts for Advanced Energy’s second-quarter 2027 EPS to $1.61 from $1.53, fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.19 from $2.05, and full-year 2027 EPS to $7.03 from $6.81. Positive Sentiment: Favorable earnings setup: First-quarter revenue rose 26.3% year over year to $511 million, beating expectations, and non-GAAP gross margin exceeded 40%. Management’s second-quarter revenue outlook of approximately $540 million, plus or minus $20 million, is supporting investor positioning before the report. AEIS Set to Report Q2 Earnings

First-quarter revenue rose 26.3% year over year to $511 million, beating expectations, and non-GAAP gross margin exceeded 40%. Management’s second-quarter revenue outlook of approximately $540 million, plus or minus $20 million, is supporting investor positioning before the report. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst outlook remains mixed: Recent price targets have a median of $405, well above the current trading level, but Zacks Research maintains a “Hold” rating. This leaves the August 3 earnings report as the key near-term catalyst.

Recent price targets have a median of $405, well above the current trading level, but Zacks Research maintains a “Hold” rating. This leaves the August 3 earnings report as the key near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and execution risks: Insiders reportedly made 30 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. In addition, supply-chain constraints and cost pressures could limit the benefit of stronger demand if quarterly results or guidance disappoint.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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