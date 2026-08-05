Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.98% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $535.97.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.0%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $518.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 2.48. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $183,087,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,142,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,045,954,000 after acquiring an additional 291,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD reported second-quarter revenue of $11.54 billion , up 50.1% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.66 , exceeding Wall Street estimates. Data-center revenue more than doubled to approximately $6.7 billion, highlighting strong demand for EPYC processors and Instinct AI GPUs. AMD forecasts upbeat revenue on AI data-center demand

AMD reported second-quarter revenue of , up 50.1% year over year, and adjusted EPS of , exceeding Wall Street estimates. Data-center revenue more than doubled to approximately $6.7 billion, highlighting strong demand for EPYC processors and Instinct AI GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $12.7 billion to $13.3 billion was above the roughly $12.4 billion consensus forecast. Management also described unexpected server CPU demand, a stronger 2027 outlook and a potential $2 trillion long-term AI infrastructure opportunity. AMD server CPU supply and demand outlook

Third-quarter revenue guidance of was above the roughly $12.4 billion consensus forecast. Management also described unexpected server CPU demand, a stronger 2027 outlook and a potential $2 trillion long-term AI infrastructure opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Buy rating and raised his price target to $550, citing accelerating data-center and AI GPU growth. AMD also said Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic are optimizing AI models for its platform, potentially strengthening the ROCm software ecosystem. Analyst raises AMD price target

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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