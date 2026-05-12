Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 2.3% on Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $426.11 and last traded at $448.29. 38,698,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 39,858,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.79.

Specifically, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $248.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $391.54.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $730.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $253.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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