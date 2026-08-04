Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 7% on Strong Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $530.13 and last traded at $518.58. Approximately 42,607,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 36,169,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.64.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion.

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More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,250.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $529.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $845.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.55.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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