Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $635.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $560.25 and last traded at $557.89. 20,576,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 37,129,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $546.72.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $458.92.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised AMD’s price target to $635 and expects a Q2 “beat-and-raise,” highlighting strong EPYC server CPU demand and AI exposure.

Stifel raised AMD’s price target to $635 and expects a Q2 “beat-and-raise,” highlighting strong EPYC server CPU demand and AI exposure. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also increased their AMD targets, reinforcing Wall Street’s bullish view on the company’s AI and data-center growth.

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also increased their AMD targets, reinforcing Wall Street’s bullish view on the company’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding to optimism that the company is winning larger infrastructure deals as AI spending accelerates.

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding to optimism that the company is winning larger infrastructure deals as AI spending accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: AMD set Aug. 4 as the date for its next earnings release, which is keeping traders focused on whether the company can back up the bullish estimates.

AMD set Aug. 4 as the date for its next earnings release, which is keeping traders focused on whether the company can back up the bullish estimates. Neutral Sentiment: ARK Invest sold AMD shares, but the move appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a company-specific warning.

ARK Invest sold AMD shares, but the move appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a company-specific warning. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged rising competition from Nvidia and Intel, which could limit how long AMD’s recent rally can continue.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.0%

The stock has a market cap of $909.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $487.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here