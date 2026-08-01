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Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Advantage Energy logo with Energy background
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Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV - Get Free Report) NYSE: AAV's share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.52 and traded as high as C$11.69. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 1,776,996 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advantage Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Advantage Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$14.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV - Get Free Report) NYSE: AAV last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of C$178.76 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darren Tisdale acquired 4,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 217,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,090,707.20. This trade represents a 1.92% increase in their position. Also, insider Donald Craig Blackwood purchased 10,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,109,248 shares in the company, valued at C$10,593,318.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. Insiders purchased 71,195 shares of company stock valued at $684,488 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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