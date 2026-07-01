AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.25 and last traded at $67.6910, with a volume of 528205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.80.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the construction company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Further Reading

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