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Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Aercap logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AerCap declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record on August 12. The dividend implies $1.60 annually and a yield of approximately 1.1%.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $5.14, beating estimates by $1.00, while revenue reached $2.22 billion and increased 14.9% year over year.
  • Analysts maintain a favorable outlook, with an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67, compared with the stock’s reported price of $148.63.
  • Interested in Aercap? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Aercap has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aercap to earn $17.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Aercap Stock Performance

AER traded down $5.46 on Wednesday, hitting $148.63. 1,752,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,571. Aercap has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $156.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average of $143.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The company's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $168.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aercap

About Aercap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Aercap (NYSE:AER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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