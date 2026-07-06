AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Down 5.4% - Here's Why

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $178.23 and last traded at $180.61. 593,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,668,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.89.

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AeroVironment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $277.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The company had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $43,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,264.41. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $133,502. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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