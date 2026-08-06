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AFC Gamma (AFCG) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
AFC Gamma logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AFC Gamma is expected to report Q2 2026 results before market open on August 13. Analysts project earnings of $0.20 per share on revenue of approximately $8.64 million, with the earnings call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The stock opened at $2.78 and has declined within a 52-week range of $2.06 to $5.10. Analysts have a consensus “Reduce” rating and a $4.50 price target, while the company continues paying a $0.05 quarterly dividend, yielding about 7.2%.
  • Insider ownership remains significant at 30.7%. Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum recently purchased 90,600 shares at an average price of $2.84, increasing his position by 1.41%.
  • Five stocks we like better than AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $8.6430 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $2.78 on Thursday. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $65.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.91.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. AFC Gamma's payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFCG. Zacks Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered AFC Gamma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFCG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AFC Gamma news, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 90,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $257,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,516,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,507,641. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc is a specialty finance real estate investment trust that focuses on providing structured financing solutions to companies operating and developing digital infrastructure and life science real estate assets. As a REIT, AFC Gamma seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of loans, preferred equity and other financing structures that are secured by tangible property collateral or contractual revenue streams.

The company's primary business activities include originating, acquiring and managing secured loans and equity investments that support wireless and broadband network deployment, data center expansion, and life sciences facility development.

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Earnings History for AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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