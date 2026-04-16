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Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Noel Bertram Watson Sells 2,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
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Key Points

  • Noel Bertram Watson, an Affirm director, sold 2,000 shares on April 14 at an average price of $55 for a total of $110,000, trimming his stake by 4.99% to 38,076 shares worth roughly $2.09M; the transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • Affirm beat estimates for the quarter ended Feb. 5 with EPS of $0.37 (vs. $0.28 consensus) and revenue of $1.12B (up 29.6% year-over-year), yet analysts project -$0.18 EPS for the current year; the stock recently traded near $60.28 with a market cap of about $20.08B and a P/E of 74.42.
  • Analysts' consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average target of $85, and institutional investors own roughly 69.3% of the shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Affirm.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,094,180. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.28. 4,880,282 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affirm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Compass Point restated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

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