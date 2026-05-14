Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Noel Bertram Watson Sells 2,000 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,940. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Noel Bertram Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

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Affirm Trading Up 6.4%

Affirm stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,683. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.27 million. Affirm had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,961,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,691 shares of the company's stock worth $316,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 11,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,161,278 shares of the company's stock worth $157,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,881 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 543.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,977,882 shares of the company's stock worth $136,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Affirm by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Affirm

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AFRM. Compass Point restated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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