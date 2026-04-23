Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFRM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

Affirm Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,180. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 11.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,314,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Affirm by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 6,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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