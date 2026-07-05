Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.2727.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aflac from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Aflac from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 166,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $18,655,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,723,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,812,641,978. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,042,771 shares of company stock worth $120,575,104 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Aflac by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). Aflac had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.60%.The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Aflac's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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