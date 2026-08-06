Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Afya from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Afya from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Afya from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Afya from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Afya alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFYA

Insider Buying and Selling at Afya

In related news, VP Lelio De Souza Junior sold 41,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $623,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 36,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $543,060. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gomiero Mirella Basolli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,044. This represents a 22.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,175 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Afya by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,697 shares of the company's stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. Afya has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya's offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Afya, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Afya wasn't on the list.

While Afya currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here