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A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Insider Euan Sutherland Buys 24 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
A.G. BARR logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Insider buying: A.G. BARR insider Euan Sutherland bought 24 shares on May 8 at GBX 615 each, following similar small purchases in April and March.
  • Share performance: The stock fell to GBX 606 in Monday trading, near its 52-week low of GBX 602 and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of about GBX 652.
  • Analyst outlook: Broker sentiment remains positive, with an average Buy rating and a consensus price target of GBX 777.50; Berenberg recently reiterated a GBX 800 target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of A.G. BARR.

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG - Get Free Report) insider Euan Sutherland bought 24 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 615 per share, with a total value of £147.60.

Euan Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 9th, Euan Sutherland purchased 23 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 656 per share, for a total transaction of £150.88.
  • On Friday, March 6th, Euan Sutherland purchased 22 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 682 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.

A.G. BARR Price Performance

Shares of LON BAG traded down GBX 10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 606. 766,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,267. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 602 and a 52 week high of GBX 728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £672.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 651.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 651.36.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 42.27 EPS for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.77%.The business had revenue of £437.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAG. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 800 price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, April 20th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 777.50.

Get Our Latest Report on BAG

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value. Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love. Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G. Barr strives to grow its business both organically and through targeted acquisition.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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