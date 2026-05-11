A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Insider Stuart Lorimer Acquires 25 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG - Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 25 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 615 per share, with a total value of £153.75.

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Stuart Lorimer sold 105,960 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645, for a total value of £683,442.

On Thursday, April 9th, Stuart Lorimer acquired 23 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 per share, for a total transaction of £150.88.

On Friday, March 6th, Stuart Lorimer bought 22 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 682 per share, with a total value of £150.04.

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A.G. BARR Price Performance

Shares of A.G. BARR stock traded down GBX 10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 606. 766,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 651.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 651.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £672.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 602 and a 52 week high of GBX 728.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 42.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm had revenue of £437.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 800 price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 777.50.

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A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value. Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love. Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G. Barr strives to grow its business both organically and through targeted acquisition.

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